    Última hora del coronavirus y el estado de alarma

    Donald Trump asegura que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración a EEUU por el coronavirus

    El presidente norteamericano dice que la medida es para "proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES ciudadanos"

    21.04.2020 | 08:20
    Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU.
    El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este lunes a través de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país debido a la pandemia del Covid-19, aunque no ofreció detalles sobre su decisión.

    "A la luz del ataque del enemigo invisible, así como la necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES ciudadanos estadounidenses, ¡firmaré una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a los Estados Unidos!", afirmó Trump.

    Ni la Casa Blanca ni el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS), encargado de la gestión de la inmigración, ofrecieron detalles más allá del tuit del presidente, generando dudas sobre el efecto real que el anuncio pueda tener.



    Desde el inicio de la pandemia, el Gobierno de Trump ha cerrado las fronteras terrestres con Canadá y México, a la vez que el tráfico aéreo internacional está a la práctica suspendido y los consulados y embajadas han limitado sus servicios de visados.

    Además, EE.UU. ha suspendido leyes migratorias y deporta de inmediato a México a todos los solicitantes de asilo y los inmigrantes sin papeles que cruzan su frontera, por lo que el Gobierno está utilizando desde hace semanas la pandemia para endurecer su política migratoria.

    Defensores de los derechos de los inmigrantes han manifestado su preocupación de que el Gobierno mantenga las medidas de emergencia con las que ha suspendido leyes migratorias más allá de la crisis del coronavirus.

    El abogado Charles Kuck, del bufete especializado en inmigración Kuck Baxter, dijo en Twitter que la Justicia determinará que una orden de Trump en este sentido es " completamente ilegal".



    En su tuit, Trump hizo alusión a la "protección" de trabajos en un momento en el que las medidas de confinamiento contra el coronavirus han destruido 22 millones de empleos en todo el país en un periodo de cuatro semanas, algo sin precedentes.

    Sin embargo, la semana pasada su Gobierno aprobó que inmigrantes con visados agrícolas puedan extender sus estadías más allá de los tres años permitidos y que puedan cambiar de empleador para evitar así una crisis en la cadena de suministro de alimentos.

