Donald Trump asegura que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración a EEUU por el coronavirus

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este lunes a través de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país debido a la pandemia del Covid-19, aunque no ofreció detalles sobre su decisión.



"A la luz del ataque del enemigo invisible, así como la necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES ciudadanos estadounidenses, ¡firmaré una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a los Estados Unidos!", afirmó Trump.



Ni la Casa Blanca ni el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS), encargado de la gestión de la inmigración, ofrecieron detalles más allá del tuit del presidente, generando dudas sobre el efecto real que el anuncio pueda tener.





In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!