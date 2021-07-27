Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Diario de Noticias
    CORONAVIRUS
    Navarra detectó el lunes 312 nuevos casos de infección por Covid-19

    Al menos 57 migrantes muertos en un naufragio en las costas de Libia

    Más de 170 personas han fallecido en esta misma ruta en el primer semestre del año, y casi 500 han desaparecido

    27.07.2021 | 07:17
    Miembros de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones atienden a los supervivientes
    Miembros de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones atienden a los supervivientes

    Al menos 57 migrantes, entre ellos niños, han muerto ahogados este lunes en un naufragio en la costa mediterránea de la ciudad libia de Khums, según ha informado la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

    "Los sobrevivientes que hablaron con nuestro personal dijeron que 20 mujeres y dos niños estaban entre los que perdieron la vida", ha precisado la organización a través del perfil de Twitter de su misión en el país africano.
    La OIM ha lamentado que esta nueva tragedia "pone de relieve la necesidad inmediata de contar con capacidad de rescate dirigida por el Estado en esta ruta tan peligrosa".



    "Horrorizado por otra dolorosa pérdida de vidas frente a la costa libia", ha apostillado, por su parte, el jefe de la misión de la OIM en Libia, Federico Soda, a través de su perfil de Twitter, en una publicación en la que ha subrayado que "el silencio y la inacción son imperdonables".



    De acuerdo con la OIM, más de 170 personas han fallecido en esta misma ruta en el primer semestre del año, y casi 500 han desaparecido.

    Además, las ONG que operan en el Mediterráneo suelen denunciar el agresivo comportamiento de los barcos libios así como el tratamiento posterior de los migrantes en los centros de detención del país norteafricano.

    Más información

    noticias de noticiasdenavarra
    Otras webs de Grupo Noticias
    © Zeroa Multimedia | Altzutzate 10, Polígono Industrial Areta, Huarte-Pamplona Tel 948 33 25 33
    Aviso legal | Quiénes somos | Buzón del lectorCondiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad