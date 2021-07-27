Al menos 57 migrantes muertos en un naufragio en las costas de Libia

Al menos 57 migrantes, entre ellos niños, han muerto ahogados este lunes en un naufragio en la costa mediterránea de la ciudad libia de Khums, según ha informado la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).



"Los sobrevivientes que hablaron con nuestro personal dijeron que 20 mujeres y dos niños estaban entre los que perdieron la vida", ha precisado la organización a través del perfil de Twitter de su misión en el país africano.

La OIM ha lamentado que esta nueva tragedia "pone de relieve la necesidad inmediata de contar con capacidad de rescate dirigida por el Estado en esta ruta tan peligrosa".





?? At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Khums #Libya today.



Survivors who spoke to our staff said 20 women and two children were among those who lost their lives.



Yet another tragedy highlights the immediate need for State-led SaR capacity in this dangerous route.