El Comunidad Foral de remonte, al rojo vivo

Matxin III-Azpiroz dieron el sábado la mayor sorpresa hasta la fecha de la 15ª edición del Torneo Comunidad Foral de Navara-Gran Premio Magna 2020 al vencer con claridad a Aldabe-Ion (25-35) y poner patas arriba la liguilla de cuartos de final, que terminará el próximo fin de semana en Puente la Reina-Gares con una doble sesión de viernes y sábado (ambos días desde las 22.00 horas). El partido se disputó en el frontón de Arbizu, que presentó un bonito ambiente pelotazale en las gradas, siempre con respeto a los protocolos anticovid-19. Zeberio II-Garcés intentarán meterse el viernes en semifinales a costa de Matxin III-Azpiroz. Y el sábado, también desde las 22.00 horas, Uterga-Otano, ya clasificados, se enfrentarán a Ezkurra II-Barricart.
Torneo comunidad foral
RESULTADOS
14 de agosto:Zeberio II-Gazrcés, 29; Aldabe-Ion, 35
15 de agosto: Uterga-Otano, 35; Matxin III-Azpiroz, 31
21 de agosto: Uterga-Otano, 35; Aldabe-Ion, 27
22 de agosto: Matxin III-Azpiroz, 31; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 35
28 de agosto: Aldabe-Ion, 35; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 30
29 de agosto: Zeberio II-Garcés, 35; Uterga-Otano, 31.
11 de septiembre: Zeberio II-Garcés, 33; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 35
12 de septiembre: Aldabe-Ion, 25; Matxin III-Azpiroz, 35
|clasificación
|pj
|PG
|Pp
|tf
|tc
|df
|1. Uterga-Otano
|3
|2
|1
|101
|93
|9
|2. Ezkurra II-Barricart
|3
|2
|1
|100
|99
|8
|3. Aldabe-Ion
|4
|2
|2
|122
|125
|8
|4. Zeberio II-Garcés
|3
|1
|2
|97
|100
|6
|5. Matxin III-Azpiroz
|3
|1
|2
|97
|101
|6
ÚLTIMA JORNADA
Vernes 18/9 (Gares, 22.00):Zeberio II-Garcés; Matxin III-Azpiroz
Sábado 19/9 (Gares, 22.00):Uterga-Otano; Ezkurra II-Barricart
|Lo último
|Lo más leído