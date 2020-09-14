Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    El Comunidad Foral de remonte, al rojo vivo

    14.09.2020 | 01:01
    Xabier Azpiroz, durante un partido en el Labrit.
    Matxin III-Azpiroz dieron el sábado la mayor sorpresa hasta la fecha de la 15ª edición del Torneo Comunidad Foral de Navara-Gran Premio Magna 2020 al vencer con claridad a Aldabe-Ion (25-35) y poner patas arriba la liguilla de cuartos de final, que terminará el próximo fin de semana en Puente la Reina-Gares con una doble sesión de viernes y sábado (ambos días desde las 22.00 horas). El partido se disputó en el frontón de Arbizu, que presentó un bonito ambiente pelotazale en las gradas, siempre con respeto a los protocolos anticovid-19. Zeberio II-Garcés intentarán meterse el viernes en semifinales a costa de Matxin III-Azpiroz. Y el sábado, también desde las 22.00 horas, Uterga-Otano, ya clasificados, se enfrentarán a Ezkurra II-Barricart.

    Torneo comunidad foral

    RESULTADOS

    14 de agosto:Zeberio II-Gazrcés, 29; Aldabe-Ion, 35

    15 de agosto: Uterga-Otano, 35; Matxin III-Azpiroz, 31

    21 de agosto: Uterga-Otano, 35; Aldabe-Ion, 27

    22 de agosto: Matxin III-Azpiroz, 31; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 35

    28 de agosto: Aldabe-Ion, 35; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 30

    29 de agosto: Zeberio II-Garcés, 35; Uterga-Otano, 31.

    11 de septiembre: Zeberio II-Garcés, 33; Ezkurra II-Barricart, 35

    12 de septiembre: Aldabe-Ion, 25; Matxin III-Azpiroz, 35

     

      clasificación pj PG Pp tf tc df  
    1. Uterga-Otano 3 2 1 101 93 9
    2. Ezkurra II-Barricart 3 2 1 100 99 8
    3. Aldabe-Ion 4 2 2 122 125 8
    4. Zeberio II-Garcés 3 1 2 97 100 6
    5. Matxin III-Azpiroz 3 1 2 97 101 6

     

    ÚLTIMA JORNADA

    Vernes 18/9 (Gares, 22.00):Zeberio II-Garcés; Matxin III-Azpiroz

    Sábado 19/9 (Gares, 22.00):Uterga-Otano; Ezkurra II-Barricart

     

