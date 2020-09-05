[DIRECTO] Osasuna y la Real Sociedad se miden en la última prueba de pretemporada

La Real Sociedad y Osasun a juegan la final de la 'IV. Euskal Herria Txapela | Copa de la Eurorregión'.
?? ALINEACIÓN#RealSociedadOsasuna pic.twitter.com/P4Qe1NqMBu— C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) September 5, 2020
?? ALINEACIÓN ?? @CAOsasuna— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) September 5, 2020
1. A. Remiro, 5. Zubeldia, 6. Aritz, 7. Portu, 9. Willian J., 12. Aihen, 18. Gorosabel, 24. Le Normand, 28. López, 31. Djouahra, 38. Olasagasti.
