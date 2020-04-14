La historia de Archie, el pequeño héroe que ha conseguido vencer al virus

Hace algo más de un año a Archie Wilks, un niño británico de cuatro años, le diagnosticaron un cáncer raro. Se trata de un neuroblastoma cuyo tratamiento es la quimioterapia y la inmunoterapia. Con estos antecedentes, sus padres trataron por todos los medios evitar el contagio del pequeño cuando la pandemia comenzó a propagarse por todo el mundo y llego a Reino Unido.
Entre las medidas que adoptaron para evitar el contagio destacan las de sacar del colegio al hermano de Archie, se aislaron en casa, pidieron asistencia médica domiciliaria y acudieron a las consultas únicamente cuando fue estrictamente necesario. Sin embargo, las precauciones de esta familia de Essex, fueron insuficientes y el pequeño Archie terminó contagiándose.
Archie's very pleased with himself after getting soaked playing with an inhaler chamber in the sink. ??????? Probably time to reach into the almost empty wardrobe anyway. We'll have to start going through the already worn bag and go inside out for a 3rd day's wear soon ???? Archie's been on good form today. He needed an hours break after wearing himself out playing but he's back at it again ?? No temperatures today ????but an eye will be kept on his oxygen levels and cough tonight. He's just finished his week of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which is usually when his blood count drops a bit and his immune system is a bit low.
Archie has tested positive for COVID-19. It would likely be more worrying if we hadn't been through a fair few hiccups and more worrying chats with doctors over the last 14 months already. Luckily Archie got nearly the whole course of chemotherapy and immunotherapy done before it has now been stopped to put his body under less stress. We've now been classed as a 'positive family' but have been following those guidelines for a long time already, minus trips to the day unit where we isolated and antibacced as much as possible anyway. So it turns out that by self isolating early and staying outside and isolated at the day unit actually protected everyone else from us! ??????? This shows the importance of isolating and keeping a distance from everyone at the moment, as we thought we were mainly doing it to protect Archie. We've been fully isolated as a family for over 2 weeks, being so careful with constantly washing hands etc, only leaving the house to go to the day unit for medicine where we kept distance and antibacced every time we touched anything. This virus definitely knows how to spread quickly and easily. The doctor has said they wouldn't expect Archie to have any issues with the Coronavirus as his lungs have been fine so far. He will just be closely monitored, expecting him to have temperatures for a good few days. It could be good that we've all got the virus in the 'first wave', before the hospitals are potentially overloaded. Also we will hopefully have more immunity to the virus after this ?? It wouldn't be Archie's normal journey if he hadn't caught the Coronavirus before most people ??????? His bloods were clear, so no other nasty viruses to deal with ???? We'll be fine. Make sure you keep as isolated and safe as possible ??
