Vuelo histórico en Marte: así ha sobrevolado Ingenuity el planeta rojo

El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA hizo hoy historia al realizar el primer vuelo controlado y con motor de una aeronave en otro planeta, Marte.



Después de recibir los datos, el equipo del JPL-NASA estalló en vítores y alegría detrás de las mascarillas.





