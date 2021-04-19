Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Diario de Noticias
    COVID-19
    Moncloa ultima un acuerdo con la CEOE para que las empresas puedan vacunar a través de las mutuas

    Vuelo histórico en Marte: así ha sobrevolado Ingenuity el planeta rojo

    El helicóptero de la NASA ha hecho historia al realizar el primer vuelo controlado y con motor de una aeronave en otro planeta

    19.04.2021 | 13:03
    El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA en Marte.
    El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA en Marte.

    El pequeño helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA hizo hoy historia al realizar el primer vuelo controlado y con motor de una aeronave en otro planeta, Marte.

    En el vídeo a partir del minuto 41: 35. Vídeo: Youtube/NASA

    Después de recibir los datos, el equipo del JPL-NASA estalló en vítores y alegría detrás de las mascarillas.

    Más información

    noticias de noticiasdenavarra
    © Zeroa Multimedia | Altzutzate 10, Polígono Industrial Areta, Huarte-Pamplona Tel 948 33 25 33
    Aviso legal | Quiénes somos | Buzón del lectorCondiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad