Esta usuaria se viraliza tras encontrar el diario de una ama de casa de 1957

El pasado domingo, 18 de marzo, la 'tiktoker' @otherworlddesign dio con un hallazgo de lo más especial mientras rebuscaba entre los artículos de una tienda de segunda mano.
Se trata del diario escrito por una mujer durante el año 1957. Tal y como pudo descubrir después su nueva propietaria, la autora de estas reflexiones cotidianas era una ama de casa llamada Nellie.
@otherworlddesign
Thrift store finds #thrifted #thriftshop #thrift #diary? Patches - Dickie Lee
@otherworlddesign
Reply to @lindsayosterhoff I found out her name is Nellie! #thrifted #thriftshop #diary #1950s? Heart & Soul - 1940s Music
@otherworlddesign
Answer to @tammers11 Currently doing research and found some names that match on Ancestry! #thrifted #thriftshop #diary #1950s? In A Sentimental Mood - 1940s Music
|Lo último