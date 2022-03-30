Un diputado conservador reconoce en Twitter que es trans y que fue violado

El diputado conservador británico Jamie Wallis, que ganó su escaño en las elecciones del 12 de diciembre de 2019, ha recibido el apoyo de sus colegas al revelar este miércoles en Twitter que es trans y que sufre estrés postraumático tras ser violado y sometido a chantaje.





Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.



The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself. https://t.co/Y7VjQOMgkO