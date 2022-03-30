Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Un diputado conservador reconoce en Twitter que es trans y que fue violado

    El británico Jamie Mills admite que le han diagnosticado disforia de género y que ha sufrido chantajes

    30.03.2022 | 20:42
    Jamie Wallis, en una intervención en el Parlamento británico.
    El diputado conservador británico Jamie Wallis, que ganó su escaño en las elecciones del 12 de diciembre de 2019, ha recibido el apoyo de sus colegas al revelar este miércoles en Twitter que es trans y que sufre estrés postraumático tras ser violado y sometido a chantaje.


    El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, reconoció que "compartir esta historia tan íntima habrá requerido una inmensa cantidad de coraje" y señaló que "sin duda servirá a otros". "El Partido Conservador que dirijo siempre te dará a ti, y a todos los demás, el amor y el apoyo que necesitas para ser tú mismo", declaró.


    "Soy trans o, para ser más exactos, quiero serlo", dijo el diputado galés tras asistir el martes por la noche a una cena con sus correligionarios, de los que agradeció su respaldo. "Me han diagnosticado disforia de género, me he sentido así desde la infancia. No tenía ninguna intención de compartir esto con ustedes. Siempre imaginé que dejaría la política mucho antes de confesar esto en voz alta", escribió Wallis en su cuenta en la red social.

    En el mensaje, explica que en abril de 2020 alguien le chantajeó, pidiéndole 50.000 libras (60.000 euros) a cambio de silencio. Al no ceder él, envió fotos a miembros de su familia y expuso su condición ante su padre. También reveló que una cita que había conocido por internet lo violó después de que se negara a tener sexo sin protección. "No he sido yo mismo desde este suceso y no creo que pueda recuperarme", admitió.

    Wallis reflexiona que, tras un periodo en que llegó a tocar fondo, finalmente ha decidido "vivir su verdad" y contar quién es realmente.

    Horas después, viendo la enorme repercusión que ha tenido su tuit (más de 30.000 likes), ha escrito otro agradeciendo el apoyo recibido y mostrando su disposición a responder a cualquier pregunta.


