Polonia acoge a Krystina Tsimanouskaya, la atleta bielorrusa que teme las represalias de Lukashenko

La velocista bielorrusa Krystina Tsimanouskaya, que rehusó volver a su país por miedo a represalias políticas de su gobierno, ha obtenido un visado humanitario polaco, informó este lunes el viceministro de Exteriores de Polonia, Marcin Przydacz



"Krystina Tsimanouskaya, una atleta bielorrusa, ya está en contacto directo con los diplomáticos polacos en Tokio; ha recibido una visa humanitaria", publicó en sus redes sociales Przydacz, pocas horas después de utilizar ese mismo medio para decir que "Polonia está preparada para ayudar" a la deportista.





Kryscina Tsimanouskaya a Belarusian athlet is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. She has received a humanitarian Visa. Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. ???? always stands for Solidarity.