    Polonia acoge a Krystina Tsimanouskaya, la atleta bielorrusa que teme las represalias de Lukashenko

    Pidió la protección de las autoridades japonesas tras ser acusada por Minsk de carecer de "espíritu de equipo"

    02.08.2021 | 16:27
    La atleta bielorrusa Krystina Tsimanouskaya.
    La velocista bielorrusa Krystina Tsimanouskaya, que rehusó volver a su país por miedo a represalias políticas de su gobierno, ha obtenido un visado humanitario polaco, informó este lunes el viceministro de Exteriores de Polonia, Marcin Przydacz

    "Krystina Tsimanouskaya, una atleta bielorrusa, ya está en contacto directo con los diplomáticos polacos en Tokio; ha recibido una visa humanitaria", publicó en sus redes sociales Przydacz, pocas horas después de utilizar ese mismo medio para decir que "Polonia está preparada para ayudar" a la deportista.



    Tsimanouskaya, que se ha distinguido por apoyar las protestas contra el régimen de Aleksander Lukashenko y estar en contacto con la disidencia democrática de su país, pidió la protección de las autoridades japonesas en el aeropuerto de Tokio cuando estaba a punto de regresar a Bielorrusia por exigencias de su gobierno.

    La atleta de 24 años tenía previsto participar en la carrera de 200 metros lisos este lunes, pero tras quejarse de haber sido obligada por Minsk a competir en otra carrera el pasado jueves fue acusada de carecer de "espíritu de equipo" y de haber perdido el "equilibrio psicológico y emocional", en la televisión pública de su país.

    La orden de regresar a Bielorrusia, según declaró la deportista, le hizo temer represalias y se negó a embarcar en el vuelo que le iba a llevar de vuelta a Minsk, y tras estar bajo la custodia de la policía japonesa, acudió a la embajada polaca en Tokio, donde ha obtenido un visado y la asistencia legal de la diplomacia polaca.

    "Polonia hará todo lo necesario para ayudarla (a Tsimanouskaya) a continuar su carrera deportiva: Polonia siempre es sinónimo de solidaridad", escribió el viceministro de Exteriores polaco en su cuenta de Twitter.



    El gobierno polaco mantiene un programa de protección legal y ayuda económica a refugiados políticos bielorrusos y presta apoyo político a la oposición democrática de aquel país.

