Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Diario de Noticias
    PAMPLONA
    Atanasio vuelve a la Estafeta

    Boris Johnson, incapaz de dominar un paraguas

    El primer ministro del Reino Unido protagoniza una divertida escena durante una ceremonia

    29.07.2021 | 17:37
    Boris Johnson, con su paraguas del revés junto al príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra.
    Boris Johnson, con su paraguas del revés junto al príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra.

    El primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, se hizo viral ayer en las redes sociales por una divertida escena en la que intentaba abrir y controlar un paraguas durante una ceremonia. Tras conseguir abrirlo, no sin esfuerzo, se lo ofrece a una invitada que tiene a su lado, que lo rechaza amablemente, y segundos después el paraguas se le cierra solo. Para rematar, al volver a abrirlo se le da la vuelta.



    La escena no sólo produjo risas en internet, sino que también se las provocó en directo al príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra, que se encontraba sentado cerca del 'premier' británico mientras este peleaba con su paraguas. Pronto muchos tuiteros hicieron popular el vídeo aderezándolo con la sintonía de 'El show de Benny Hill', como si de un gag se tratara.



    Más información

    noticias de noticiasdenavarra
    Otras webs de Grupo Noticias
    © Zeroa Multimedia | Altzutzate 10, Polígono Industrial Areta, Huarte-Pamplona Tel 948 33 25 33
    Aviso legal | Quiénes somos | Buzón del lectorCondiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad