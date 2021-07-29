Boris Johnson, incapaz de dominar un paraguas

El primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, se hizo viral ayer en las redes sociales por una divertida escena en la que intentaba abrir y controlar un paraguas durante una ceremonia. Tras conseguir abrirlo, no sin esfuerzo, se lo ofrece a una invitada que tiene a su lado, que lo rechaza amablemente, y segundos después el paraguas se le cierra solo. Para rematar, al volver a abrirlo se le da la vuelta.





Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella, much to the amusement of the Prince of Wales and Home Secretary Priti Patel.



The Prime Minister was attending a dedication ceremony of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.#5News pic.twitter.com/dKsJ8E3ZnS