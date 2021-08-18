Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Afganistán

    No soy experto en geopolítica internacional, y menos, en la afgana. Pero sí tengo la capacidad suficiente, como la mayoría, para ver la hipocresía actual y el negro futuro que espera a aquella ciudadanía.

    18.08.2021 | 08:25
    Un grupo de talibanes subidos en un coche.

    Ridículo y terrible

    Los vídeos de los talibanes montados en autos de choque o jugando con las máquinas del gimnasio del palacio presidencial son bien descritos por el periodista Vicente Ruiz: "Sería cómico si no fuera tan dramático. Parecen escenas de Borat". En efecto, son imágenes ridículas y terribles: esas personas que viven para la imposición de sus ideas pasan un rato toqueteando lo que van a destruir: el progreso, aunque sea en su expresión más trivial. Pero también van a destruir lo que más importa: la limitada libertad de un pueblo que, según su pirámide poblacional, mayoritariamente desconoce lo que es vivir bajo el yugo talibán.



    Pero también pasajero

    Juan Soto Ivars también clava su tuit: "La conmoción que provoca Afganistán puede ser sincera, pero es pasajera. La sumisión, la tortura y el terror en Afganistán no lo van a ser. La cultura de la conmoción consiste en espeluznarse a corto plazo y de forma anárquica por horrores que no acaban cuando pasamos a otra cosa". En este momento que nos ha tocado observar, en el que las noticias se devoran a sí mismas y vivimos con una intensidad impostada cada drama, tuiteando desde nuestro sofá o nuestro puesto de trabajo, el interés por Afganistán pasará, como pasó el de Siria o Palestina. Pero los talibanes seguirán allí.



    Lo que no debemos olvidar

    Dejaremos de ver los rostros de las y los afganos, sobre todos, los de ellas: periódicos, teles, radios y Twitter se ocuparán de otros asuntos, de otra foto provocadora de C. Tangana o de una hambruna en el continente africano que, de pronto, centra nuestro interés. Pero mientras todo eso pase tenemos que ser muy conscientes de cómo funciona el mundo: "Lo único que se me ocurre decir sobre lo de Afganistán es qué vergüenza damos. Qué mentirosos son todos y qué gratis les salen a todos sus mentiras", tuiteaba Diego E. Barros, señalándonos como sociedad y, sobre todo, a esos dirigentes que se contradicen sin ruborizarse.



    Sus madres y padres no lo harán

    Los talibanes no solo se van a quedar con los autos de choque, las máquinas de los gimnasios, los cines, las cometas y los derechos humanos de mujeres y niñas, también van a coleccionar armas de todo tipo que aprenderán a manejar (ese progreso sí les interesa). Miles de militares de varios países han pasado por Afganistán estos años armando a unas fuerzas autónomas que no han sabido oponer resistencia. Por el camino, afganos y visitantes perdieron su vida. ¿Por qué? ¿Para qué? Eso se pregunta el Daily Mail en una de las portadas más duras de la semana, con la foto de uno de los entierros de militares británicos muertos en Afganistán.



    Las élites

    En estos 20 años la población afgana se ha rejuvenecido, la mayoría solo conoce esa convivencia con militares de otros países. Y en estos 20 años también se ha desarrollado una élite, sobre todo política, que ha huido ante el avance talibán. Una élite que ha vivido hasta el último minuto con todas las comodidades occidentales, y no hablo solo de los autos de choque o el gimnasio: el "entrepreneur" Sultan Ghani subía a Instagram una foto de sí mismo acercándose a un jet privado con cierta parsimonia para abandonar Afganistán al principio del acercamiento talibán. La gilipollez, como todos sabíamos, es universal.

