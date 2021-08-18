Sería cómico si no fuera tan dramático. Parecen escenas de Borat. https://t.co/LbkKryuqPJ— Vicente Ruiz (@vicenruiz) August 16, 2021
La conmoción que provoca Afganistán puede ser sincera, pero es pasajera. La sumisión, la tortura y el terror en Afganistán no lo va a ser. La cultura de la conmoción consiste en espeluznarse a corto plazo y de forma anárquica por horrores que no acaban cuando pasamos a otra cosa.— Juan Soto Ivars (@juansotoivars) August 16, 2021
Lo único que se me ocurre decir sobre lo de Afganistán es qué vergüenza damos. Qué mentirosos son todos y qué gratis les salen a todos sus mentiras.— Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) August 15, 2021
Front page of Daily Mail "After 20 years, Afghanistan abandoned in days" "what the hell did they all die for?" pic.twitter.com/wmngBukOat— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 15, 2021
The son of Afghan elites posted an Instagram photo of him casually taking a private jet out of the country. pic.twitter.com/b1UAO3gOTe— Permanent Pain Prateek (@PraticOslo) August 13, 2021
|Lo último