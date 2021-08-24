Club del Suscriptor | Promociones | Newsletters | Hemeroteca | Kiosko | Multimedia
    Muere a los 80 años Charlie Watts, legendario batería de The Rolling Stones
    Muere Charlie Watts

    Luto en el rock: "Se ha ido el mejor batería"

    Paul McCartney y Elton John, entre otros, han lamentado la pérdida de Charlie Watts

    24.08.2021 | 20:24
    Watts en una imagen de archivo.
    Watts en una imagen de archivo.

    Las redes sociales se han llenado de mensajes de condolencia por la muerte de Charlie Watts. Compañeros del mundo de la música y fans han querido despedirse del mítico batería de The Rolling Stones.

    El ex Beatle Paul McCartney ha señalado que Watts fue una "roca" para los Rolling Stones y un "baterista fantástico". "Tan triste saber que Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones, ha muerto. Fue un tío estupendo. Sabía que estaba enfermo, pero no sabía que lo estuviera tanto. Mucho amor a su familia", dijo McCartney en un vídeo colgado en Twitter.

    El músico envió las condolencias a los Stones y dijo que la muerte de Watts supone un "fuerte golpe para ellos porque Charlie fue una roca y un baterista fantástico". "Te quiero Charlie, siempre te quise", añadió.



    Por su parte, Elton John calificó a Charlie Watts, fallecido este martes a los 80 años de edad en un hospital de Londres, como "el mejor batería", y envió sus condolencias a la familia y a los "Rolling Stones". "Un día muy triste. Charlie Watts fue el mejor batería. El más elegante de los hombres y una compañía genial", tuiteó John.



    El ex Beatle Ringo Starr también rindió tributo a Watts al colgar en su cuenta de Twitter una foto de los dos juntos. "Que Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts, te vamos a echar de menos. Paz y amor para la familia. Ringo", tuiteó el ex batería de los Beatles.



    Robbie Robertson, ex guitarrista del grupo The Band, dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que la batería de Watts era "poderosa y única" y ayudó a "darle forma al sonido del rock & roll".



    El músico Bryan Adams calificó a Watts en Twitter como "uno de los más grandes baterías de rock" y un "verdadero caballero".



    Otros artistas y bandas que han mostrado su pesar por la muerte de Watts han sido Garbage, The Who, Tom Morello, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Davis, Nile Rodgers o Liam Gallagher. A continuación recogemos sus 'tuits'.













