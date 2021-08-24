Luto en el rock: "Se ha ido el mejor batería"

Las redes sociales se han llenado de mensajes de condolencia por la muerte de Charlie Watts. Compañeros del mundo de la música y fans han querido despedirse del mítico batería de The Rolling Stones.
El ex Beatle Paul McCartney ha señalado que Watts fue una "roca" para los Rolling Stones y un "baterista fantástico". "Tan triste saber que Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones, ha muerto. Fue un tío estupendo. Sabía que estaba enfermo, pero no sabía que lo estuviera tanto. Mucho amor a su familia", dijo McCartney en un vídeo colgado en Twitter.
El músico envió las condolencias a los Stones y dijo que la muerte de Watts supone un "fuerte golpe para ellos porque Charlie fue una roca y un baterista fantástico". "Te quiero Charlie, siempre te quise", añadió.
Paul on Charlie Watts ?? pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021
@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL
#God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021
Charlie's drumming is powerful and unique. His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll. Blessings Charlie Watts.— Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 24, 2021
There goes a hero. ??— Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021
Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7
August 24, 2021
Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba— Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021
#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021
6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH
In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021
Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021
RIP CHARLIE WATTS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021
